Lunar Vacation – “Shrug”

Atlanta indie rockers Lunar Vacation have become the latest signees at Keeled Scales, the Austin label that has recently brought us gems from the likes of Katy Kirby, Buck Meek, and Sun June. Although not announcing an album today, the band is sharing a promising new track called “Shrug.” After hooking me with catchy guitar riffs and vocal melodies aplenty, the song sold me once and for all with the line, “This isn’t how I want to be/ I didn’t know I could care that much and/ Invited but I’ll never show/ Sit at home playing too much Wilco.” As if there is such a thing as too much Wilco!

Here’s what singer Grace Repasky had to say about the song:

I look back now and realize that this song was a pivotal moment in delving into self-identity and ultimately identifying as a non-binary person. The more I tried to fit into a box, the more I felt out of place. Reconstructing thinking patterns and unlearning a binary outlook is a lifelong journey, and I think “Shrug” is a documented beginning for me.

Below, watch the “Shrug” video, directed by Violet Teegardin with animation by John Andrews.