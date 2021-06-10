Livestream Jay Som & Palehound’s Doomin’ Sun Fest Featuring Performances From Tegan And Sara, Courtney Barnett, & More

Collaborative projects can often be a mixed bag, but Jay Som and Palehound managed to pull off a great one as Bachelor last month with their debut album Doomin’ Sun. To celebrate the release of the album, they’ve organized a livestream festival with a killer lineup. In addition to featuring the first-ever Bachelor live performance, there will be appearances from Tegan And Sara, Courtney Barnett, Benjamin Gibbard, Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker, Jeff Tweedy, Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, Soccer Mommy, and a whole lot more.

Really, a whole lot more: Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Andy Shauf, Anjimile, Bartees Strange, Beach Bunny, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Christelle Bofale, Faye Website, Frankie Cosmos, Hand Habits, Jeff Rosenstock, Julia Jacklin, Kero Kero Bonito, Lala Lala, Long Beard, Lucy Dacus, Madeline Kenney, Mannequin Pussy, Sasami, Sen Morimoto, Shamir, Sylvan Esso, Tasha, Tune-Yards, Vagabon, and there’s others too.

Truly sounds like a good time! One of the rare instances I wish a festival was IRL. The fun gets started below at 6PM ET. It’s free to attend, but donations to Seeding Sovereignty are encouraged. You can tune in over here.