Juicy J – “Take It” (Feat. Lord Infamous & Rico Nasty)

Last year, the Memphis rap overlord Juicy J, perhaps the greatest partied-out drunk uncle currently operating in rap music, released his album The Hustle Continues. The LP wasn’t a huge deal or anything, but Juicy has just announced plans to release a deluxe edition, with the gloriously redundant title The Hustle Still Continues. The new version of the album will include collaborations with people like Pooh Shiesty, Kaash Paige, and Juicy’s brother Project Pat, and it’s also have at least one new banger on it. We know that because Juicy just shared that banger today.

Juicy’s new track “Take It” is a drunken and unruly party song that calls back to the bare-knuckle insanity of prime Three 6 Mafia. Juicy co-produced the track with Logic collaborator 6ix, and its thundering 808s and evil pianos are exactly the kid of thing I want to hear on a Juicy J track. Rico Nasty appears on the track, and she’s in sassy-rage mode, which fits the track perfectly. On the outro, there’s also a verse from Juicy’s late Three 6 colleague Lord Infamous, who died in 2013. It’s great to hear his voice again, especially on something this evil.

There’s a “Take It” video, too. It all seems to be grainy security-camera footage, if you could use security cameras to film yourself. Juicy and Rico filmed it in the studio, and I would love to know why Juicy has a framed Dave Matthews Band plaque on his studio wall. There’s got to be a story there. Sadly, the video version doesn’t have the Lord Infamous verse. Below, check out the video and the full version of the song.

The Hustle Still Continues is out 6/25.