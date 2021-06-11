Stream Emotional Oranges’ New Album Featuring Vince Staples And Channel Tres

Over the last couple years, the enigmatic R&B group Emotional Oranges have built a bit of buzz thanks to a series of EPs. Today, they’re back with a full project called The Juicebox. It’s got eight songs, and each one features a different collaborator. The whole thing kicks off with “All That,” a team-up with Channel Tres first released last year. Becky G and THEY. and several others also appear, and perhaps most notably “Back & Forth” includes a verse from Vince Staples.

Here’s what the band had to say about the project:

what a year. just grateful to be healthy and still doing what we love. we appreciate you sticking around and hope these songs bring a little bit of joy to your life this summer. the juicebox is an homage to our influences; we really tried to capture the emotions of our childhood. thank you to channel, yoni, jess, becky, vince, dante, drew, yendry, and kiana for lending their perspectives and voices to the project. and love to everyone behind the scenes who continues to pave the way for these ideas to even be possible. see you soon, world…

