Charlotte Day Wilson – “Keep Moving”

You may have heard Charlotte Day Wilson’s voice on songs by Kaytranada, DJDS, and BADBADNOTGOOD. If not, now is a great time to tune in. The Toronto singer-songwriter and producer is about to release an album of her own, Alpha, and its latest single is a stunner.

If you’ve ever been a fan of Jessie Ware’s tasteful disco bangers, Wilson’s breathy dancefloor jam “Keep Moving” is a song you’ll want in your life right away. Jorja Smith’s twilit R&B also comes to mind, and really any music that manages to be subtle, immaculate, and emotionally weighty all at once. Rather than cut a straightforward disco path, “Keep Moving” errs on the side of effervescent yet understated ’80s pop and funk, Day showing off the texture and finesse in her voice over an organic groove she co-produced with Jack Ro. It’s a lovely song.

Below, check out the “Keep Moving” video — directed by Day and Kevan Funk — and check out prior Alpha singles including last summer’s Syd duet “Take Care Of You.”

Alpha is out 7/9 on Stone Woman Music. Pre-order it here.