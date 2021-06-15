Aldous Harding – “Old Peel”

Just over two years ago, Aldous Harding released her latest album, the great Designer. When she was touring that album, she also premiered a new song called “Old Peel.” It quickly became a fan favorite.

Today, Harding has finally released an official recorded version of “Old Peel” as a standalone single. It comes with a video directed by Harding and her frequent collaborator Martin Sagadin. It also comes with a B-side, an acoustic version of the song.

Check it out below.

“Old Peel” will be out as a limited 7″ on 7/9. Pre-order it here.