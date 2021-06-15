Chubby And The Gang – “Coming Up Tough”

When Chubby And The Gang released their debut album Speed Kills early last year, it’s probably fair to say nobody expected it to become a runaway success. But, it did. The whole thing was urgent and ferocious while also being addicting and catchy, and Chubby And The Gang accordingly developed quite a bit of buzz around their name. After signing to Partisan, the group returned a few months back with “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice” and “Life’s Lemons.” Turns out those two tracks were just a teaser for a new album. Chubby And The Gang’s sophomore outing is called The Mutt’s Nuts, and it’ll be out in August.

Along with the announcement, the band has shared a new song called “Coming Up Tough.” Here’s what Charlie Manning Walker had to say about the track’s inspiration:

“Coming Up Tough” is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at very young age for over 20 years. He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that? You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away — what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about. I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realize the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.

“Coming Up Tough,” along with the rest of The Mutt’s Nuts, was produced by Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco. It is also, completely characteristically, a ripper. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Mutt’s Nuts”

02 “It’s Me Who’ll Pay ”

03 “Coming Up Tough”

04 “On The Meter ”

05 “Beat That Drum”

06 “Pressure”

07 “Take Me Home To London”

08 “Life On The Bayou”

09 “White Rags ”

10 “Overachiever”

11 “Someone’s Gunna Die ”

12 “Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)”

13 “Life’s Lemons ”

14 “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice”

15 “I Hate The Radio”

The Mutt’s Nuts is out 8/27 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.