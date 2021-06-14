Kendrick Lamar Playing His Only 2021 Show At Las Vegas Festival

Kendrick Lamar is playing what will apparently be his only 2021 performance at the Las Vegas festival Day N Vegas this fall, as Variety reports. (He was attached to two European festivals this summer that have since been cancelled.) The rapper will headline the event on Friday night (11/12). On the poster, his appearance is billed as: “One night in Vegas. From Section.80 to DAMN.,” which means that those expecting new Lamar music this year might end up disappointed. A lot can happen between now and November, though!

The other Day N Vegas headliners are Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator. Other big-fonts on the lineup are DaBaby, Lil Baby, SZA, YG, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox, Saweetie, Snoh Aalegra, Polo G, Baby Keem, and Don Tolliver. There’s also a lot of exciting names in the lower tiers, including Isaiah Rashad, Jazmine Sullivan, Thundercat, Flatbush Zombines, Kenny Beats, Madlib, Cordae, Joey Bada$$, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Sheff G, Sheck Wes, Tves Tumor, Griselda, 24kGoldn, SiR, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, and a ton more.

Day N Vegas will take place 11/12-14 on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Ticket sales start 6/18 at noon PT. More details available here.