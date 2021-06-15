Indigo De Souza – “Kill Me”

Judging from her promising 2018 debut album I Love My Mom, Indigo De Souza’s songs often are a soft mix of sad, witty, and self-aware that builds into something vaguely triumphant and inspiring. Her new single “Kill Me” is no exception, though the lyricism seems even tighter and funnier: “No one asked me to feel this fucked up/ But here I am, fucked up.” It comes alongside the announcement of her new album Any Shape You Take out this summer. The song is even better with the music video; while De Souza’s voice rings with rejection, watching people have a cake fight is both cathartic and amusing.

Read what De Souza said about the track:

I wrote ‘Kill Me’ sometime in 2018 when I was really tired and fucked up in a lot of ways. I was deeply consumed in a big crazy love and coming to terms with the reality of living with mental illness. I recorded myself stream-of-conscious singing it on the kitchen floor at night with my laptop cam. I found the video about a year later, and could barely recognize the person singing. It was such a strange feeling watching the video because I couldn’t remember writing the song, but little bits and pieces of it felt familiar to me. It felt like it had been a lot longer than a year.

Listen to “Kill Me” and check out the tracklist for the album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “17”

02 “Darker Than Death”

03 “Die/Cry”

04 “Pretty Pictures”

05 “Real Pain”

06 “Bad Dream”

07 “Late Night Crawlers”

08 “Hold U”

09 “Way Out”

10 “Kill Me”

Any Shape You Take is out 8/27 via Saddle Creek.