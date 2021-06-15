Indigo De Souza – “Kill Me”

New Music June 15, 2021 10:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Indigo De Souza – “Kill Me”

New Music June 15, 2021 10:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Judging from her promising 2018 debut album I Love My Mom, Indigo De Souza’s songs often are a soft mix of sad, witty, and self-aware that builds into something vaguely triumphant and inspiring. Her new single “Kill Me” is no exception, though the lyricism seems even tighter and funnier: “No one asked me to feel this fucked up/ But here I am, fucked up.” It comes alongside the announcement of her new album Any Shape You Take out this summer. The song is even better with the music video; while De Souza’s voice rings with rejection, watching people have a cake fight is both cathartic and amusing.

Read what De Souza said about the track:

I wrote ‘Kill Me’ sometime in 2018 when I was really tired and fucked up in a lot of ways. I was deeply consumed in a big crazy love and coming to terms with the reality of living with mental illness. I recorded myself stream-of-conscious singing it on the kitchen floor at night with my laptop cam. I found the video about a year later, and could barely recognize the person singing. It was such a strange feeling watching the video because I couldn’t remember writing the song, but little bits and pieces of it felt familiar to me. It felt like it had been a lot longer than a year.

Listen to “Kill Me” and check out the tracklist for the album below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “17”
02 “Darker Than Death”
03 “Die/Cry”
04 “Pretty Pictures”
05 “Real Pain”
06 “Bad Dream”
07 “Late Night Crawlers”
08 “Hold U”
09 “Way Out”
10 “Kill Me”

Any Shape You Take is out 8/27 via Saddle Creek.

Britni West

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Will To Power’s “Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird Medley (Free Baby)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    1 day ago

    Lorde Discusses Her New Song’s Similarity To Primal Scream, And Writing It At Cazzie David’s House

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest