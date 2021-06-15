Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Announces New Instrumental Album As K.D.A.P.

A Google search for K.D.A.P. will turn up KDAP, a Spanish-language Christian radio station out of Douglas, Arizona known as “Radio Cristiana.” (Find them at 1450 AM!) But that’s not the K.D.A.P. we’re concerned with here today. K.D.A.P. is also a new solo project from Broken Social Scene ringleader Kevin Drew. It stands for Kevin Drew A Picture. See what he did there?

K.D.A.P.’s debut album Influences is dropping next month. It’s a collection of instrumentals Drew crafted with the smartphone beat-making app Endlesss throughout the pandemic while posted up in and around London. Reportedly indebted to “Brian Eno’s ambient works, Morricone soundtracks, Chicago post-rock, and the early Warp Records catalogue,” the songs emerged from a summer spent outdoors on long walks through Slinford forest and London’s Islington district. According to Drew, “I didn’t have anything to say on this record, but I had so much to feel.”

Opening track and lead single “The Slinfold Loop” is out today along with a visualizer. Here’s a statement from Drew:

We live in a society that’s based on selling yourself back to yourself. It’s created an underground battle to constantly be searching for “true identity.” We wanted to create a video presentation that promotes exploring over searching and brings the mystical slide-show of never ending opinion to the forefront of this battle. We used available footage from the World Wide Web from other artists and cut together a blender of images to tell a love story about continuing to move forward amongst the never ending information of how one is supposed to live.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Slinfold Loop”

02 “Hopefully Something”

03 “Dooms Dive”

04 “Shadow Rescues”

05 “You And Me And Them”

06 “Wilner’s Parade”

07 “Explosive Lip Balm”

08 “Almost Victory (Keep End Going)”

Influences is out 7/16 on Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.