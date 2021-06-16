Meet Me @ The Altar – “Feel A Thing”

Up-and-coming Florida pop-punk group Meet Me @ The Altar are about to have a big year. After signing to Fueled By Ramen and being championed by Halsey, the trio have announced one tour with Coheed And Cambria and the Used and another with All Time Low. Today they’ve announced their forthcoming EP Model Citizen. Lead single “Feel A Thing” is out now with an epic videogame-like music video.

Read what the band shared about the song:

Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!

Listen to “Feel A Thing” and check out the EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Feel A Thing”

02 “Mapped Out”

03 “Brighter Days (Are Before Us)”

04 “Now Or Never”

05 “Never Gonna Change”

06 “Wake Up”

Model Citizen is out 8/13 via Fueled By Ramen. Pre-order it here.