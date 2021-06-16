Meet Me @ The Altar – “Feel A Thing”

New Music June 16, 2021 10:11 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Meet Me @ The Altar – “Feel A Thing”

New Music June 16, 2021 10:11 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Up-and-coming Florida pop-punk group Meet Me @ The Altar are about to have a big year. After signing to Fueled By Ramen and being championed by Halsey, the trio have announced one tour with Coheed And Cambria and the Used and another with All Time Low. Today they’ve announced their forthcoming EP Model Citizen. Lead single “Feel A Thing” is out now with an epic videogame-like music video.

Read what the band shared about the song:

Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!

Listen to “Feel A Thing” and check out the EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Feel A Thing”
02 “Mapped Out”
03 “Brighter Days (Are Before Us)”
04 “Now Or Never”
05 “Never Gonna Change”
06 “Wake Up”

Model Citizen is out 8/13 via Fueled By Ramen. Pre-order it here.

Jimmy Fontaine

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest