Soundgarden And Vicky Cornell Reach Temporary Truce Over Social Media Accounts

Chris Cornell’s widow is still in the midst of a messy legal dispute with his surviving Soundgarden bandmates, but it may have just gotten a little less messy. After Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden over the $300,000 buyout price they offered her for her share of their masters, the band turned around and filed its own complaint against her, alleging that she had locked them out of their own website and social media accounts. Now, it seems that the two parties have come to some sort of agreement — about the social media accounts, at least.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the personal representative of the Estate of Christopher Cornell, are pleased to announce that, effective June 15, 2021, they have come to a temporary agreement that will transfer the Soundgarden social media accounts and website to the band’s remaining members, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd and their managers, Red Light Management,” reads a joint statement from Vicky Cornell and Soungarden, who had been using the anagram account @NudeDragons in the meantime.

“This includes Soundgarden’s website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter,” the press release continues, somehow neglecting to mention Soundgarden’s Pinterest. “The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the Band’s accomplishments and music while continuing to honor Chris’ legacy.”

“Through our joint social media efforts and our temporary agreement, my family, along with the surviving members of Soundgarden, hope to celebrate Chris and his music out of mutual respect and love,” Vicky Cornell adds in another statement of her own. “We all recognize the profound pain caused by Chris’s tragic loss and the path it has taken us down.”