Unto Others – “When Will Gods Work Be Done”

Last year, the Portland metal band that once went by Idle Hands — a 2019 Best New Band — were forced to change their name to Unto Others after a trademark dispute. Today, the band have released their first new song since the name change, “When Will Gods Work Be Done,” from their new home at Roadrunner Records. Their debut album, Mana, came out in 2019.

“Our last full length came out over two years ago and much has changed, including the band and I, our name, etc… so I consider this a reintroduction of ‘us’ to those who connected with our music in the past, as well as a debut for the many who haven’t,” the band’s Gabriel Franco said in a statement. “We did our best, and that’s all we can do. So out of the frying pan, and into the fire, I think we have all been frying long enough.”

“When Will Gods Work Be Done” is out now via Roadrunner Records.