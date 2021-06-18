Beachheads – “Jupiter”

New Music June 18, 2021 3:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Beachheads – “Jupiter”

New Music June 18, 2021 3:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Beachheads are back. The power-pop group — which is half made up of members from the Norwegian metal band Kvelertak — has released a new single, “Jupiter,” their first material since 2019’s “Death Of A Nation.” This track is an idyllic summer indie rock song: “Just you and me alone/ Exploding skin at home.” It’s bittersweet and anthemic like Dinosaur Jr., and it’s taken from their forthcoming second album.

“This song was written last year,” the band said, “as Jupiter and Saturn came together in the night sky. It’s a celebration of love, ecstasy — and adventurous, sleepless nights.” Listen below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    17 hours ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    2 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest