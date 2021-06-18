Beachheads – “Jupiter”

Beachheads are back. The power-pop group — which is half made up of members from the Norwegian metal band Kvelertak — has released a new single, “Jupiter,” their first material since 2019’s “Death Of A Nation.” This track is an idyllic summer indie rock song: “Just you and me alone/ Exploding skin at home.” It’s bittersweet and anthemic like Dinosaur Jr., and it’s taken from their forthcoming second album.

“This song was written last year,” the band said, “as Jupiter and Saturn came together in the night sky. It’s a celebration of love, ecstasy — and adventurous, sleepless nights.” Listen below.