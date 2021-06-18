Sally Shapiro – “Fading Away”

By James Rettig

Sally Shapiro, the partnership between the eponymous vocalist and Swedish producer Johan Agebjörn, called it quits back in 2016 after releasing one last single, “If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind.”

Thankfully, Sally Shapiro did not actually break up. “In 2016 we said that we had recorded our last single…don’t listen to us when we say such things,” they revealed in a tweet earlier this week. “We have been working on a new album and signed a new record deal with one of our favourite record labels [Italians Do It Better].”

Today, they’ve released a new song called “Fading Away,” an immaculate and pristine space-out featuring Shapiro’s breathy vocals and a strobe-lite beat. Check it out below.

“Fading Away” is out now via Italians Do It Better.

