Wiz Khalifa Cast As George Clinton In New Movie About Casablanca Records

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News June 17, 2021 10:56 PM By James Rettig

Wiz Khalifa Cast As George Clinton In New Movie About Casablanca Records

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News June 17, 2021 10:56 PM By James Rettig

Wiz Khalifa is portraying George Clinton in a biopic about Casablanca Records head Neil Bogart, as Deadline reports. The film, which is called Spinning Gold, is written and directed by Bogart’s son Timothy Scott Bogart. Production has already started in New Jersey.

Other cast members include Tayla Parx as Donna Summer and Ledisi as Gladys Knight. Jeremy Jordan is playing Bogart himself. The project has been kicked around since 2011 and at one point Justin Timberlake was attached to play the main role.

Khalifa last graced screens on the most recent season of The Masked Singer, where he placed in third as “the Chameleon.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    2 days ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    2 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    4 days ago

    Bon Iver, Bon Iver Turns 10

    22 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest