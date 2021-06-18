Stream Rivers Cuomo And Kelsey Grammer’s The Space Between Soundtrack

New Music June 18, 2021 9:46 AM By Chris DeVille

In the new movie The Space Between, Kelsey Grammer plays an aging rock star who is losing his record deal as well as his grip on reality. Rivers Cuomo, whose band Weezer released their iconic debut album around the time Grammer’s also-iconic sitcom Frasier was wrapping up its first season, wrote the songs for Grammer’s character to sing.

The soundtrack album, out today, features vocal performances by both Cuomo and Grammer. It begins with a Cuomo song featuring AWOLNATION, then segues to six Grammer performances, a piano instrumental by Volker Bertelmann (aka Hauschka), and then three Cuomo demos. It’s certainly a fascinating document, and you can hear it all below.

The Space Between‘s soundtrack is out now on Lakeshore.

