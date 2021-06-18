Skepta & Pop Smoke – “Lane Switcha” (Feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, & Project Pat)
Vin Diesel and his familia are returning next week in F9, the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious film franchise. The movie’s cast includes both Cardi B and Ozuna, and the soundtrack, officially out now, features a lot of rap and urbano music. Among it is “Lane Switcha,” a new star-studded collaboration between Skepta, the late Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat, with production from Taz Taylor, Cxdy, and OK Tanner of Internet Money. Listen below.