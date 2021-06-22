Low – “Days Like These”

Low – “Days Like These”

Minnesotan indie rock institution Low have been steadily morphing for 27 years. They’ll return with their 13th full-length HEY WHAT this fall, and today they’ve released the lead single “Days Like These.” It comes with a music video directed by their long-time friend Karlos Rene Ayala.

This album follows 2018’s Double Negative, and it’s their third album produced by BJ Burton. “Days Like These” starts with a cappella and dips into murky, hypnosis-like territory that Low usually venture into, with a lot of synths and haunting vocals. It looks like HEY WHAT will likely be as disorienting and immersive as Double Negative.

Listen to “Days Like These” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “White Horses”
02 “I Can Wait”
03 “All Night”
04 “Disappearing”
05 “Hey”
06 “Days Like These”
07 “There’s A Comma After Still”
08 “Don’t Walk Away”
09 “More”
10 “The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)”

HEY WHAT is out 9/10 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.

