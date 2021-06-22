Hear Car Seat Headrest Cover David Bowie, Kate Bush, Nine Inch Nails, & The Who On New EP

New Music June 22, 2021 10:05 AM By James Rettig

Hear Car Seat Headrest Cover David Bowie, Kate Bush, Nine Inch Nails, & The Who On New EP

New Music June 22, 2021 10:05 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Car Seat Headrest released the underrated Making A Door Less Open. Today, Will Toledo has put out two new EPs attached to the album, one called MADLO: Influences and the other MADLO: Remixes.

The first features him covering songs that served as influences for the album, some of which he talked about when he ran down the LP track-by-track for us. Those include David Bowie’s “Golden Years,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs,” and the Who’s “Substitute.”

And the second has remixes by Superorganism, Scuba, yeule, Dntel, and 1 Trait Danger (aka Toledo and his drummer Andrew Katz). Listen to all that below.

The MADLO: Influences and Remixes EPs are out now via Matador.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Two Hearts”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    5 days ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest