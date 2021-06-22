Hear Car Seat Headrest Cover David Bowie, Kate Bush, Nine Inch Nails, & The Who On New EP

Last year, Car Seat Headrest released the underrated Making A Door Less Open. Today, Will Toledo has put out two new EPs attached to the album, one called MADLO: Influences and the other MADLO: Remixes.

The first features him covering songs that served as influences for the album, some of which he talked about when he ran down the LP track-by-track for us. Those include David Bowie’s “Golden Years,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs,” and the Who’s “Substitute.”

And the second has remixes by Superorganism, Scuba, yeule, Dntel, and 1 Trait Danger (aka Toledo and his drummer Andrew Katz). Listen to all that below.

The MADLO: Influences and Remixes EPs are out now via Matador.