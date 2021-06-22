Geese – “Disco”

You probably have never heard of Geese before. The young Brooklyn band are barely out of high school, and haven’t ever officially released a single before today. But those who have come across them already seem to be in love, and the band has just announced they’ve signed to Partisan for a debut album due out later this year. As a preview and, really, an introduction, they’ve shared a debut single called “Disco.”

Here’s what the band had to say about the track:

“Disco” was our first big step forward as a band. It’s a very urgent and restless song, which was indicative of all our headspaces at the time. “Disco” has a lot of organized chaos at its core; the music, the lyrics, and even the way we recorded it all speak to a sort of manic energy we were all working through. It’s a song that sounds like it’s perpetually on the verge of collapse — and yet it always manages to keep itself together. There’s a bit of chaos in all of our songs, or a sense that they could explode at any moment. “Disco” represents that the most for us: the little bit of chaos each of us carry and bring to our music.

As a first glimpse, “Disco” justifies the word-of-mouth buzz surrounding this band. It’s a wiry, tangled thing — in some ways it recalls post-punk and arty ’70s rock, and a whole lot of past New York bands. Geese are drawing on some rich traditions here, but also finding a sound that feels like its on its own wavelength relative to a lot of the other young guitar bands with similar aesthetics. So much of “Disco” is driven by the strange shapes and layers Geese wring out of their dual guitars, and it hints at how expansive they could make this sound. Check it out below.