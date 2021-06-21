A Posthumous Ronnie James Dio Memoir Is Coming Next Month

Ronnie James Dio, the legendary metal vocalist who died in 2010 and whose likeness has popped up in hologram form over the past few years, is getting a posthumous memoir. Rainbow In the Dark: The Autobiography will be out late next month.

Dio started writing the autobiography when he was still alive and it was finished by his widow and manager Wendy Dio, with help from the music journalist Mick Wall. The memoir will trace his life in music, from Rainbow to Dio to fronting Black Sabbath. Rainbow In the Dark: The Autobiography will also feature rare and never-before-seen photographs.

It’ll be out 7/27 via Permuted Press.