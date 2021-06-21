Blog-Rock Nostalgia Fest Just Like Heaven Announces 2022 Lineup

Just Like Heaven, the Goldenvoice-backed event whose inaugural 2019 edition we dubbed the “blog-rock nostalgia festival,” will be back for a second go-around next year. Organizers have just announced a 2022 lineup that pulls from the same era of indie music. Headliners are Interpol, Modest Mouse, the Shins, and M.I.A.

The rest of the lineup consists of Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, Cut Copy, the Hives, Wolf Parade (playing Apologies To The Queen Mary in full), Peaches, !!!, the Raveonettes, a Kele Okereke DJ set, the Go! Team, the Cribs, Yelle, Islands, and Geographer.

Just Like Heaven 2022 will take place on 5/21 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Ticket presales start this Thursday (6/24) at 10AM PT.