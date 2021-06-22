Billie Eilish Apologizes For Ethnic Slur In Resurfaced Video

Last week, a confusing video of Billie Eilish surfaced on TikTok. In the exceedingly brief clip, as TMZ reports, Eilish lip-syncs along with the 2011 Tyler, The Creator song “Fish,” including an anti-Asian slur. The edited clip also shows Eilish speaking spirited gibberish, and the video claims that she’s “mocking Asians” with that voice.

In a statement posted on her Instagram story, Eilish has apologized for the slur. She claims that the video shows her when she was “13 or 14” and that she “didn’t know it was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community.” She also says that she’s “appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word.”

As for the “mocking Asians” claim, Eilish says that the video shows her “speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something that i started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to pets, friends, and family. it is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and it is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST.”

Here’s the full text of Eilish’s apology: