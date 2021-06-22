A couple of weeks ago, Lorde, who is kind of like a prettier Jesus, dropped “Solar Power,” her first single in four years. Yesterday, Lorde shared the details of her forthcoming album, which is also called Solar Power, and of the world tour that will follow. Last night, Lorde was a guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where she talked about her now album and about the decision to show a whole lot of buttcheek in that album’s cover art.

After a year-plus of doing his late-night show from home, Colbert recently returned to doing shows in front of an audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater, but Lorde wasn’t live in studio with him. (Colbert called their conversation “a rare not-in-the-theater interview.”) Colbert explained that CBS wouldn’t allow him to show the Solar Power album cover on air because “ironically, for an album called Solar Power. there is a photo on it of, well, where the sun don’t shine.”

Lorde explained: “My friend just took [the photo]. It was just me jumping over a friend on a beach… It’s, like, a little hardcore. But it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit, like, feral and sexy… You gotta do it while you got it, you know?”

Talking about her upcoming tour, Lorde said that the new album is “joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people.” She also talked a bit about how her native New Zealand dealt with COVID; when Colbert asked if the people of the nation were proud at how the nation handled the pandemic, Lorde said, “I didn’t handle anything.” She also said that she’s in Los Angeles now, and she teased a future in-studio appearance on Colbert. Watch the interview below.

Solar Power is out 8/20.