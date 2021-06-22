Basilica SoundScape Moves To PS21 With Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit des Yeux, Tomberlin, & More

Basilica SoundScape Moves To PS21 With Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit des Yeux, Tomberlin, & More

News June 22, 2021 12:02 PM By Tom Breihan

For nearly a decade, Stereogum friend and former staffer Brandon Stosuy has been one of the organizers of Basilica SoundScape, a very cool festival that has always taken place in the picturesque town of Hudson in upstate New York. For one weekend every fall, a bunch of adventurous and avant-garde musicians take over an old 19th century factory. We at Stereogum have been up to Basilica a bunch of times, and it’s always been great. Basilica obviously didn’t happen last year. This year, it’s returning, and it’s taking a different form.

This year, Basilica is moving to a new venue: PS21, an open-air theater in Chatham, New York. It goes down 9/17-18, and the crowd will be limited to 500 people a day. This time, the festival’s lineup will be smaller, and it’ll be based around artists in residence playing several unique sets over a couple of days.

Thus far, Basilica has announced only four artists, but all of them are exciting: Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit Des Yeux, and Tomberlin. More artists will be announced soon, but this won’t be one of those billion-band bills. Check out all the relevant details here.

