2nd Grade’s Take Two

In 2021, Gill’s life is more stable. 2nd Grade is now a five-piece project made up of some of Gill’s friends and bandmates from other local projects. And the band has since released their full-length debut on Double Double Whammy — last year’s 24-track Hit To Hit.

Oh, and he has somewhere to live.

So when the idea of re-recording some of Wish You Were Here Tour came about, his first instinct was that he was excited to present the songs in a new way, now that he surrounded himself with the band. But, unlike George Lucas, Gill was more aware of the danger of going back and adding paint to a portrait that was already “done.” And while he says he was thrilled to bring these songs back to life with his full band, he wasn’t sure how to make those solitary recordings a group effort.

“The challenge for me personally was, because I had done those original songs myself, I had this particular vision about, like, ‘Oh, this is how the songs are,'” Gill says over Zoom, flanked by guitarists Jon Samuels and Catherine Dwyer. “So I had this challenge of letting go of that to let other people in, and to bring their own ideas to the table. But that’s the whole point of it, too, so it wasn’t that challenging, right? I knew what I was in for, I guess.”

Over the past three years, the band has adapted these songs from Gill’s bathroom sketches for their live shows, adding their own personal touches and tightening the screws. When it came time to re-record, they went to Philly’s Headroom Studios with their engineer friend Lucas Knapp. That effort became Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited, a combination of nine songs from the previous release performed as a whole band, alongside 13 of the original recordings. It’s less of a retcon and more of a companion piece, embracing the original version while showing what the band is currently capable of.

“The original recordings were, I don’t know… they feel very special to me,” Dwyer says. “I felt like I just didn’t want to fuck it up, you know? I didn’t want to make something sound — I didn’t really feel like we could make a better version necessarily, but I definitely didn’t want to make a worse version.”

Samuels chimes in: “I think we made a better version.”

The drums are crisper; the guitars are layered more expertly; the vocals have more life. It all sounds technically better, but the songs haven’t changed, per se. Gill’s power-pop craftsmanship stacks up against the best of Teenage Fanclub, Sloan, and Big Star, so the bones were there. They just could’ve used a fresh coat of paint.

One of Gill’s original tasks when he first started these songs was, if nothing else, to let them stand the test of time, even if it was just by his own standards. “When I was writing the songs in the first place, I was really conscious of asking myself, ‘What is a good song versus a bad song?'” he says. “And, the answer that kind of satisfied me is that a good song is one that you won’t get sick of if you have to sing it over and over on tour or just as the years pass. So that was the goal when I was first composing them in the first place, and I guess I did OK, since I’m not sick of them.”

Part of that might be the impressive brevity in Gill’s songwriting. When you’re streaming a 2nd Grade track, the little time marker moves pretty damn quick. Most of them don’t top two minutes. The songs haven’t gotten old for Gill because they don’t have time to overstay their welcome. He follows Tom Petty’s “Don’t bore us, get to the chorus” advice to the extreme: “Get in, get out.”

“I would write a verse, a chorus, a verse, a chorus, and then maybe like a short guitar solo,” he adds. “I would put all the components that I would want to hear in a song, and then, only when I would look at the runtime after the fact, I would realize, like, ‘Oh shit, that was one minute.’ And that just kind of kept happening. I don’t know, it’s the way that I like to write now. There was a while a long time ago where I was really into, like, slowcore bands like Red House Painters that would have 10 minute songs. And I was like, ‘Shit, how could I write a 10 minute song?’ And I realized they’re playing it so slow, first of all, and then maybe it’s full of unnecessary stuff. I just want to get straight to the heart of the pop song, and that involves just taking out everything that you don’t need. And it turns out a minute is really all you need. A minute and a half I think is the perfect length.”