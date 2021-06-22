Ada Lea – “hurt”

New Music June 22, 2021 By James Rettig

New Music June 22, 2021 4:09 PM By James Rettig

Alexandra Levy has been putting out music as Ada Lea for a couple years now. Her debut full-length, what we say in private, was released in 2019 and she followed that up last year with the woman, here EP. Today, the Montreal-based musician is back with a new single, “hurt.” Levy worked with Phoebe Bridgers’ frequent collaborators Marshall Vore and Harrison Whitford on the track and “hurt” certainly slots nicely next to Bridgers’ understated malaise. It’s heaving and hushed and Levy’s voice sounds smoky and bruised. “Somebody hurt me badly/ Now I’m stuck in a rut/ Now I’m going crazy,” she repeats in the chorus.

“I wanted to find a way to communicate complicated feelings using the simplest language possible,” Levy said in a statement. “I came with a narrative and removed almost every detail, so as not to obfuscate the feeling – but left it open in terms of a resolution: was this hurt necessarily a bad thing?”

Listen below.

“hurt” is out now.

