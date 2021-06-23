Quicksand – “Missile Command”

A couple months ago, the Walter Schreifels-led hardcore band Quicksand released “Inversion,” their first new track since 2018. (It landed on our best songs of the week list.) Today, they’re announcing a whole new album, the follow-up to 2017’s Interiors. It’s called Distant Populations and will be out digitally in August and physically in September.

“Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart,” Schreifels said of the themes of the album. “We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

Today, the band is sharing a new track, “Missile Command.” “It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s (Vega) whole motif in a very simple way. He and Alan (Cage) just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me,” Schreifels added. “I just felt like it’s a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn’t written it yet.”

Listen and check out tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Inversion”

02 “Lightning Field”

03 “Colossus”

04 “Brushed”

05 “Katakana”

06 “Missile Command”

07 “Phase 90”

08 “The Philosopher”

09 “Compacted Reality”

10 “EMDR”

11 “Rodan”

Distant Populations is out 8/13 (digitally) and 9/24 (physically) via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.