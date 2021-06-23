Quicksand – “Missile Command”

New Music June 23, 2021 11:12 AM By James Rettig

Quicksand – “Missile Command”

New Music June 23, 2021 11:12 AM By James Rettig

A couple months ago, the Walter Schreifels-led hardcore band Quicksand released “Inversion,” their first new track since 2018. (It landed on our best songs of the week list.) Today, they’re announcing a whole new album, the follow-up to 2017’s Interiors. It’s called Distant Populations and will be out digitally in August and physically in September.

“Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart,” Schreifels said of the themes of the album. “We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

Today, the band is sharing a new track, “Missile Command.” “It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s (Vega) whole motif in a very simple way. He and Alan (Cage) just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me,” Schreifels added. “I just felt like it’s a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn’t written it yet.”

Listen and check out tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Inversion”
02 “Lightning Field”
03 “Colossus”
04 “Brushed”
05 “Katakana”
06 “Missile Command”
07 “Phase 90”
08 “The Philosopher”
09 “Compacted Reality”
10 “EMDR”
11 “Rodan”

Distant Populations is out 8/13 (digitally) and 9/24 (physically) via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    23 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Two Hearts”

    3 days ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    3 days ago

    T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

    2 days ago

    [Insert Outrageous Doja Cat Headline Here]

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest