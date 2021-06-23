“Redneck Rave”: Kentucky Music Fest Descends Into Grisly Violence

A massive country music festival in Kentucky dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” billed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party,” descended into grisly violence and mass arrests, The Daily Beast reports. The five-day event, organized by country rapper Justin Time, drew a crowd of tens of thousands to Blue Holler Offroad Park over the weekend, more than doubling the population of the small town where it took place. In addition to live music, the Redneck Rave featured a big football game, goldfish racing, a demolition derby with a $5000 purse, and yes, lots of crime.

At least one person died at the Redneck Rave last year, and this time, in preparation for the event, local police set up a series of traffic checkpoints. “The first vehicle that came through, we found meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container,” Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “And then one of the occupants had two active warrants … We were like ‘well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend.’”

They were right. By the end of the five days of “mud, music, and mayhem,” as the Redneck Rave was advertised, 48 people were charged and 14 arrested, six of them for felonies. One attendee had slit another’s throat, a man had strangled a woman into unconsciousness over an argument about a blanket, another man had been impaled by a log that broke through the side-by-side he was driving, and someone else lost most of his finger when a lifted vehicle slipped off of a jack and onto his hand.

A second Redneck Rave is scheduled for October. “We can definitely improve on a lot of things to make the one in October run a lot better,” Justin Time wrote in a Facebook post. “We are listening to all your suggestions. This was the biggest event we’ve ever done and with as many people and random things that popped up unexpectedly I feel like we all handled it very well.” He added that the Redneck Rave was “the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life …. Some would be mad about all these lies and over exaggerated headlines but you know what they say, no such thing as bad publicity.”