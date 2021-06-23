beabadoobee, Beatrice Laus’ throwback pop project, has released her new EP, Our Extended Play, which she worked on with the 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel. She announced it a couple months ago with the single “Last Day On Earth,” which is when we talked to her about it. There’s three more tracks on the EP, though — “Cologne,” “Animal Noises,” and “He Gets Me So High” — and the first of those is getting a new music video today. You can watch that and listen to the whole thing below.

The Our Extended Play EP is out now via Dirty Hit.