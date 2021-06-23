Stream beabadoobee’s Our Extended Play EP

New Music June 23, 2021

By James Rettig

beabadoobee, Beatrice Laus’ throwback pop project, has released her new EP, Our Extended Play, which she worked on with the 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel. She announced it a couple months ago with the single “Last Day On Earth,” which is when we talked to her about it. There’s three more tracks on the EP, though — “Cologne,” “Animal Noises,” and “He Gets Me So High” — and the first of those is getting a new music video today. You can watch that and listen to the whole thing below.

The Our Extended Play EP is out now via Dirty Hit.

