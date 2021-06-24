Nite Jewel – “This Time”

Nite Jewel, the indie project by Ramona Gonzales, is back with her first album in four years, No Sun. The vulnerable lead single “This Time” is out today. Her isolated vocals work as the centerpiece against modest, bubbling synths that gradually take the song to an otherworldly place.

This album comes after her 12-year relationship ended and she started a PhD program in Musicology at UCLA. The question “What does it mean to be a professional mourner?” became a part of her studies, especially in terms of women, and slowly her research infiltrated her music. No Sun reckons with this theme against an electronic, dancey soundscape.

Listen to “This Time” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anymore”

02 “Before I Go”

03 “Show Me What You’re Made Of”

04 “To Feel It”

05 “#14”

06 “No Escape”

07 “This Time”

08 “When There Is No Sun (Sun Ra Cover)”

No Sun is out 8/27 via Gloriette Records.