Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Weekend Run”

New Music June 25, 2021 11:26 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, the psychedelic rock project of Ruban Nielson, is back with “Weekend Run,” their first material since 2018’s Sex & Food. It also follows his collaborations with artists like Aminé, Gorillaz, the Free Nationals, and more. It’s a twangy song that grows dancier throughout; it’s repetitive and a bit monotonous, but that’s probably the point.

“At the end of the day I don’t take for granted that I have the perfect job,” Nielsen said. “I truly work to make music that will set someone’s day right and I think that shines through on ‘Weekend Run.'” Listen below and see how Nielsen’s claim holds up.

