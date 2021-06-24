Jazz Fest 2021 Lineup Has Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, & More

News June 24, 2021 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Jazz Fest 2021 Lineup Has Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, & More

News June 24, 2021 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille

For years now, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has only loosely been a jazz festival. For example, consider the top names on the fest’s just-announced 2021 initial lineup: Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, the omnipresent Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, the Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty, Jon Batiste. Not really that jazzy if you ask me!

There are some pretty impressive names buried further down the bill. Wu-Tang Clan(!) featuring the Soul Rebels(?), Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brittany Howard, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Randy Newman, the Isley Brothers, Big Freedia, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Chris Isaak, Ziggy Marley doing the songs of Bob Marley. And the lower you go, the jazzier it gets, with a preponderance of acts like Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Kermit Ruffins & The Barbeque Swingers. More names will be added as the fest approaches.

It’s going down at Fair Grounds Race Course over two weekends this fall, Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17, with more Heritage Fair program during the week between. Tickets are available here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Two Hearts”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    4 hours ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    4 days ago

    Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Claims That He’s Not Really Far Right, & Says He Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Andy Ngo Tweet

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest