Jazz Fest 2021 Lineup Has Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, & More

For years now, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has only loosely been a jazz festival. For example, consider the top names on the fest’s just-announced 2021 initial lineup: Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, the omnipresent Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, the Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty, Jon Batiste. Not really that jazzy if you ask me!

There are some pretty impressive names buried further down the bill. Wu-Tang Clan(!) featuring the Soul Rebels(?), Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brittany Howard, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Randy Newman, the Isley Brothers, Big Freedia, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Chris Isaak, Ziggy Marley doing the songs of Bob Marley. And the lower you go, the jazzier it gets, with a preponderance of acts like Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Kermit Ruffins & The Barbeque Swingers. More names will be added as the fest approaches.

It’s going down at Fair Grounds Race Course over two weekends this fall, Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17, with more Heritage Fair program during the week between. Tickets are available here.