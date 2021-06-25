We Went Deep With Lightning Bug, Whose New Album Out Today Is Just Spectacular

The greatest compliment one could give Lightning Bug’s music is that it’s restorative. Since releasing their debut album Floaters in 2015, the New York indie rock band has crafted gauzy, intimate songs that muse on life and love. They utilize dream pop and ambience as avenues for productive introspection, and their third album, A Color Of The Sky, finds them honing their craft with remarkable precision: The arrangements are more lush, their songs unfurl with a patient grandeur, and their lyrics pose both questions and possibilities about self. That lead singer and songwriter Audrey Kang finds the songwriting process so natural is a testament to her ponderous nature; these songs can only be wrought from lived experience and countless hours of reflection.

A Color Of The Sky wastes no time in building up a pensive space for the listener: “The Return” opens with winding guitars and a sturdy drum beat that find a balance between meditative stillness and difficult soul-searching. It recalls the spiritual resplendence of Talk Talk’s final two records, and while that post-rock band is an admitted influence here, Lightning Bug don’t aim for emulation. In fact, their songs are built from identifying the core emotions and ideas underlying the lyrics. Kang then provides images and colors as signposts for her band members, who flesh out the material into full-fledged songs. There’s an especially deep bond between Kang and two of Lightning Bug’s other founding members, Kevin Copeland and Logan Miley. They’ve all known each other for nearly a decade, and even lived together at one point. The band added two more members, Dane Hagen and Vincent Puleo, after signing to Fat Possum in 2020.

One of the most alluring qualities of Lightning Bug’s music is Kang’s voice. It’s quiet and calm, but undeniably suffused with lived-in emotion. It’s rarely mixed at a level far above the instrumentation, allowing its gossamer texture to invite listeners to tune in even closer. When one takes hold of her lyrics, this act of focused listening mirrors the inward-looking contemplation Kang exhibits throughout the record. “As a child, I used to hide in the nooks of playground slides,” she sings on “The Right Thing Is Hard to Do.” “Then the years went by and I found different ways to hide / I learned how to lie and keep the things I felt inside.”

Much of A Color Of The Sky is about this desire to be honest with oneself, to maintain the purity of one’s expressions and emotions from when they were a child. These songs find Kang in this process of self-excavation, not just for herself, but for the betterment of her relationships with others. The title track, for example, is a forthright expression of love towards a friend. Its second half dissolves into soft, sweeping drones, and is emblematic of the album’s constant provision of comfort and catharsis. Underlining every song, though, is an important reminder: vulnerability and fearlessness go hand in hand.

Below, find our conversation with Kang, Copeland, and Miley. They discuss their new record, their history as a band and as friends, the songwriting process, and rebuilding fractured relationships. You’ll also find the new album and an exclusive live performance of its opening track “The Return,” recorded in Vermont and directed by Kit Zauhar.

<a href="https://lightning-bug.bandcamp.com/album/a-color-of-the-sky">A Color of the Sky by Lightning Bug</a>

Do you mind sharing how the three of you first met and also the first impressions that you had of each other?

AUDREY KANG: We were so under-formed. I was like 18 when I met Kevin and probably 19 when I met Logan. I was barely really a person. Not to say teenagers aren’t people, but just that I, personally, wasn’t a person [laughter]. I remember, Kevin, you had a veneer over you. I remember thinking that you had a front, kind of.

KEVIN COPELAND: Interesting, because that’s kind of what I was going to say about you.

KANG: Oh I certainly did [laughter]. Kevin has this very good-vibes first impression. He’s very positive and likeable and that’s definitely the impression he gives off. But I remember thinking there was something beneath that happy-go-lucky vibe. You were very bubbly back then. Logan was super quiet and he did a lot of drugs. But then I’d see him going crazy at a show and be like, “That’s the same person!”

LOGAN MILEY: Damn, that’s what you remember about me? [laughter]. That’s embarrassing!

KANG: I also remember that one of the first things I thought was when talking to Logan, I felt like I was falling into a vortex. There’s something with his eyes when you talk with him one-on-one. They start glowing, they’re really luminous, they’re really intense.

Kevin and Logan, when did you two first meet?

COPELAND: We met at a funeral.

MILEY: That’s right, we did meet at a funeral.

COPELAND: Logan and I had a mutual friend, who was like my best friend in high school. I gave a eulogy at the funeral and me and Logan saw each other in the city and were both like, “I know you from somewhere.” It sort of just clicked. We met briefly and re-met later.

MILEY: You played that Jimi Hendrix song at the funeral. I remember thinking that Kevin was really cool. I definitely did not tap into that thing Audrey saw lurking beneath the surface. I just thought he was nice and cool and wanted to be friends. Having that connection with that mutual friend made me think, “I’ve gotta hang onto this guy.” With Audrey, I remember thinking she was really mysterious, but really nice. I feel like it took a really long time to really get to know you.

Do each of you mind sharing an early memory you have of really enjoying music?

MILEY: I played the cello for my whole life, basically. I don’t play anymore but I started when I was six years old. I played in this orchestra called the New York Youth Symphony all through high school. We’d play three concerts a year in Carnegie Hall, which is already really sick, but I remember playing Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring one year and that was just one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had with playing music. It was incredibly fulfilling to practice that for months and to perform such a crazy piece of music.

COPELAND: I really loved Back To The Future as a kid. That was one of the VHS tapes we had in the house and there are two scenes, one where Marty McFly blows up the speaker with the electric guitar at the very beginning, and one at the end where he plays Chuck Berry. I was obsessed with that sound, and I didn’t know who Chuck Berry was at the time. It was electrifying. That was one of those things that stuck with me, and then I slowly became obsessed with guitars. I needed to get a red guitar. In middle school I got a knockoff red [Gibson] SG guitar.

KANG: Now that you mention that, an early memory of being distinctly obsessed with music was that song “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. I was so incredibly moved by that song and I took it upon me to learn the whole thing. I remember my neighbor had this little recording device and I would record myself singing it, and it was probably really cute.

Would you be able to sing all the words right now?

KANG: No. I mean, I probably could [pauses]. I can, but I won’t [laughter]. I was feigning having forgotten [laughter].

When did you each realize that you wanted to make music? Was there a specific moment that signaled that to you?

COPELAND: I feel like when I was 15 or 16, I became really obsessed with playing guitar. For my entire high school career, I was pretty single-minded about it. The more I learned about it, the more obsessed I got about it.

KANG: I think my connection was very emotion-based. I went through a period of really intense sadness and I remember that the only time I ever felt good or that things were going to be okay was when I was making music or playing music. I really think that saved me in a lot of ways because it gave me a sense of purpose and something to look forward to. Music is how I found my way back to myself.

MILEY: I’m kind of similar to Audrey in that music brings me the greatest sense of fulfillment out of anything I do in my life. The turning point came in college because I originally went to school to study physics, but I was still playing in the community orchestra. At some point a switch flipped and I thought, I’ve been doing this thing my whole life, I’m happiest when I’m doing this, so this is what I should be doing.

Audrey, you said that music brought you back to yourself. Can you be more specific? Like, who did you find yourself to be after “coming back”?

KANG: You’re always yourself, you know what I mean? You’re just different versions of yourself. But I wasn’t who I wanted to be. You’re born a certain way and I think it’s fascinating how you can see certain traits and characteristics even in early childhood, and then those personality traits are obscured by what you learn in life, the experiences you have, and the ways you’ve been hurt. You put up shields and have mechanisms, and I think I had just gone through certain things that made me too much of these shields and mechanisms and not enough of whatever I was born with. I think now, if you took me from early childhood, I’m the adult version of that now. Not too much has changed but obviously I’ve matured.

Music taught me how to play by myself. As a kid I was very independent and constantly creating my own worlds and was fully in my own worlds. I could keep myself entertained for way too long. And it’s really hard to do that as an adult, but music really brought me back there. When you’re playing or writing a song, you have to enter your own little world to access it. I think that’s another way of “coming back to yourself.”

That reminds me of a lyric on A Color Of The Sky, specifically from “Song Of The Bell.” The one that goes, “If I empty me of all my self, am I a vessel or a shell? / If I cast a line into the sea, will I catch what may feed me?” I ask this because I’m wondering, then, what sort of things you want to soak up in your life and have come out in your music or in the way you live? What sort of things do you strive for?

COPELAND: What Audrey just said reminds me that when we first met, we didn’t really know one another. But once I started observing the music-making process between Audrey and Logan and former-member Mikey, I was immediately drawn to it. It became clear that what I had been doing was going through the motions of music-making, and as soon as I saw what she was doing, I was attracted to it because it seemed so true and pure. I think that’s something we strive for as a band — we don’t want to beat around the bush, we don’t want things to feel manufactured.

Are there things you do as a band to make sure things don’t feel manufactured? How do you make sure that’s felt in the music?

COPELAND: We try to talk about the basest emotion of whatever it is we’re working on and try to access that, to tap into that as directly as we can.

MILEY: That kind of informs everything else about the record, whether how it’s arranged or the sounds that we make. It’s always about the base emotion.

KANG: I don’t think it’s a conscious thing [pauses]. I think one of the secrets is that I really know nothing about music. I don’t know what I’m doing, I really don’t. And I think that really helps, honestly, in creating a sound that’s not manufactured because I think sometimes an excess of knowledge or even skill can get in the way of pure expression. Not to say that there aren’t skilled musicians who are incredible songwriters, but I think sometimes it can get in the way because you can get too technical. It can become lifeless. When you know nothing, it’s hard to copy others [laughter].