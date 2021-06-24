Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Cow

Diane Warren, Grammy winner and 12-time Oscar nominee, was responsible for saving a cow that escaped from a slaughterhouse in California. As ABC 7 reports, the songwriter facilitated the rescue of the animal, who was the last of 40 cows to be found that broke free from the Pico Rivera slaughterhouse earlier this week and have been roaming the area.

Thirty-nine cows were recovered; one was shot and killed by the police after it seemed to be charging at people in the neighborhood. Warren arranged to have the cow she found sent to a Farm Sanctuary. Other activists are organizing a “cow vigil,” per KTLA, to ask that the remaining cows be freed.