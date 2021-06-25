Sonoma’s Huichica Festival Has Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, General Good Vibes

The Huichica Festival has moved locations a few times, but it’s always had the same focus. Huichica’s organizers like presenting shows in pretty and intimate outdoor spaces, and they like making sure there’s local food and wine on hand when they plan those shows out. They also like focusing on a certain strain of laid-back, psychedelic indie rock. This fall, the festival will return to Sonoma, California, and it’s got a lineup that just looks lovely.

This year, Huichica goes down 10/15-16 at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, and it’s got Mac DeMarco and Yo La Tengo as its headliners. Yo La Tengo will play two sets, which is definitely better than one Yo La Tengo set. The rest of the bill leans toward dreamy indie and to the stuff that we used to call freak-folk. The bill includes Devendra Banhard, Whitney, Cass McCombs, Wet, Vetiver, Bedouine, Shannon Ley, Kelley Stoltz, the Entrance Band, Meg Baird, and Lia Ices, among others. The poster also promises something called “Mad Alchemy Light Show,” which sounds sick.

I saw maybe a third of the bands on this bill in Baltimore warehouse spaces with rugs on the walls in the early-to-mid-’00s. The idea of getting to experience something like that feeling in a damn California winery is pretty tempting. Check out all the festival details here.