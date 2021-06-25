Sonoma’s Huichica Festival Has Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, General Good Vibes

News June 25, 2021 9:25 AM By Tom Breihan

Sonoma’s Huichica Festival Has Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, General Good Vibes

News June 25, 2021 9:25 AM By Tom Breihan

The Huichica Festival has moved locations a few times, but it’s always had the same focus. Huichica’s organizers like presenting shows in pretty and intimate outdoor spaces, and they like making sure there’s local food and wine on hand when they plan those shows out. They also like focusing on a certain strain of laid-back, psychedelic indie rock. This fall, the festival will return to Sonoma, California, and it’s got a lineup that just looks lovely.

This year, Huichica goes down 10/15-16 at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, and it’s got Mac DeMarco and Yo La Tengo as its headliners. Yo La Tengo will play two sets, which is definitely better than one Yo La Tengo set. The rest of the bill leans toward dreamy indie and to the stuff that we used to call freak-folk. The bill includes Devendra Banhard, Whitney, Cass McCombs, Wet, Vetiver, Bedouine, Shannon Ley, Kelley Stoltz, the Entrance Band, Meg Baird, and Lia Ices, among others. The poster also promises something called “Mad Alchemy Light Show,” which sounds sick.

I saw maybe a third of the bands on this bill in Baltimore warehouse spaces with rugs on the walls in the early-to-mid-’00s. The idea of getting to experience something like that feeling in a damn California winery is pretty tempting. Check out all the festival details here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    1 day ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    18 hours ago

    T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest