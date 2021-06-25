Stream BfB Da Packman’s Debut Album Feat. Benny The Butcher, Sada Baby, & More

About a year ago, Bfb Da Packman went viral. Packman is a rapper from Flint, Michigan who had moved to Houston and who was working as a mailman. On his song “Free Joe Exotic,” Packman teamed up with Detroit rap animal Sada Baby and became, quite possibly, the first person ever to outshine Sada on a track. Packman’s endlessly nasty and self-deprecating sense of humor made him stand apart. He was pretty clearly the funniest new rap voice who’d arrived in a long time. More viral hits followed, and Packman started recording with bigger artists like Wiz Khalifa. Today, he’s come out with his first-ever proper album, and his whole style holds up beautifully at LP length.

Packman definitely could’ve signed to a big label in the wake of “Free Joe Exotic.” Instead, he’s released his debut album Fat N****s Need Love too on his own. The record features “Free Joe Exotic,” as well as previous viral favorites like “Northside Ghetto Soldier” and “Honey Pack.” The album also has guest stars, including Benny The Butcher, Coi Leray, and Payroll Giovanni, as well as the second Sada Baby team-up “Big Bertha.”

The album’s production style is straight-up Michigan underground shit, which is a great vehicle for Packman’s explosive ridiculousness. His style does not get old, mostly because he never runs out of surprising shit to say. For instance, today Packman also dropped a video for his new song “Weekend At Solomon’s,” and it has lines for days: “Oh Lord, everybody calm down, it’s just a hair bump/ They killed Jeffrey Epstein ’cause he told, and that scared Trump.” Watch the “Weekend At Solomon’s” video and stream the album below.