Stream Chicago Punks Canal Irreal’s Self-Titled Debut Album

Martin Sorrondeguy first became a punk rock legend in the ’90s, when the led the Chicago hardcore greats Los Crudos. He remained a legend in the decades afterward, fronting the extremely unapologetic band Limp Wrist. Irreal now also sings for a new Chicago band called Canal Irreal, and they’ve just released their self-titled debut album today.

Along with Sorrondeguy, Canal Irreal — Spanish for “unreal channel” — also features members of the Chicago hardcore/thrash band Sin Orden. Together, their sound is fast and direct and spartan. Sorrondeguy screams in Spanish, and his voice drips with defiance. Behind him, the band plays clean, spacey merciless guitar lines. They’ve released a couple of tracks in the last few years, but Canal Irreal represents our first chance to really dive in and hear what they can do.

There’s a primal force to Canal Irreal, which hurtles through nine songs in a little more than 20 minutes. Guitarist Scott Plant produced the album, and Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco mastered it. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://beachimpedimentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/canal-irreal">Canal Irreal by Canal Irreal</a>

Canal Irreal is out now on Beach Impediment Records.