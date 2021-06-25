Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 Lineup
After taking last year off, New York hip-hop radio station Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam is coming back to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on 8/22. The stadium show will boast performances from Aboogie, Migos, Meek Mill, Mongeybagg Yo, and Saweetie, a DMX tribute from Swizz Beatz, and more. Meanwhile, the Festival Village stage out in the parking lot will feature artists like Conway, Roc Marci, Sheff G, Yung Bleu, and Young Devyn. Check out the full lineup on the poster below.