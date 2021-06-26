Watch Lucy Dacus’ Interview And Performance On CBS This Morning
Shortly after the release of her sophomore album Historian in 2018, Lucy Dacus went on CBS This Morning to play a few songs from the LP for the show’s Saturday Sessions segment. Yesterday, Dacus released her new album Home Video; it’s our reigning album of the week. And today, she returned to CBS This Morning, once again performing three tracks from the album and sitting down for a chat with Anthony Mason. Watch the interview and hear her perform “Brando,” “Hot & Heavy,” and “VBS” below.