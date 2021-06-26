Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

News June 26, 2021 6:56 PM By Peter Helman

Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

News June 26, 2021 6:56 PM By Peter Helman

Olivia Rodrigo announced her Sour Prom concert film with artwork featuring her holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing a prom dress and tiara with mascara running down her face. A viral Twitter thread has already accused Rodrigo of jacking the aesthetic from Band To Watch Pom Pom Squad… and Courtney Love thinks she deserves some credit too.

TMZ reports that Love posted the Sour Prom art on her Instagram with the caption “Spot the difference! #twinning,” pointing out the similarity to the cover of Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This. Rodrigo herself commented on the post, writing, “Love u and live through this sooooo much,” to which Love responded, “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

The winky face emoji she included implied that it was all in good fun, but Love actually seems a little annoyed about the whole thing. She posted the “twinning” photo on Facebook too, where she responded to fans in the comments. “I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd note . I sure hope it’s long . Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see,” she wrote, adding, “My cover was my original idea . A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire ? I don’t know . Anyway . Disney ? Yes it’s rude .”

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Claims That He’s Not Really Far Right, & Says He Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Andy Ngo Tweet

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus Home Video

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest