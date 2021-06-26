Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo announced her Sour Prom concert film with artwork featuring her holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing a prom dress and tiara with mascara running down her face. A viral Twitter thread has already accused Rodrigo of jacking the aesthetic from Band To Watch Pom Pom Squad… and Courtney Love thinks she deserves some credit too.

TMZ reports that Love posted the Sour Prom art on her Instagram with the caption “Spot the difference! #twinning,” pointing out the similarity to the cover of Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This. Rodrigo herself commented on the post, writing, “Love u and live through this sooooo much,” to which Love responded, “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

The winky face emoji she included implied that it was all in good fun, but Love actually seems a little annoyed about the whole thing. She posted the “twinning” photo on Facebook too, where she responded to fans in the comments. “I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd note . I sure hope it’s long . Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see,” she wrote, adding, “My cover was my original idea . A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire ? I don’t know . Anyway . Disney ? Yes it’s rude .”