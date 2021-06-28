A Scott Weiland Biopic Is In The Works

News June 28, 2021 10:51 AM By Chris DeVille

A Scott Weiland Biopic Is In The Works

Scott Weiland’s life was full of the kind of destructive rock ‘n’ roll excess that Hollywood producers cannot get enough of, so naturally the late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer is getting his own biopic. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the movie will be called Paper Heart — a reference to STP’s Tiny Music banger “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” — and will be adapted from Not Dead & Not For Sale, the memoir Weiland wrote with David Ritz, named for the same song.

Dark Pictures and producer Orian Williams have acquired the book’s film adaptation rights. Dark Pictures co-founder Jennifer Erwin, an STP superfan, will pen the script, which supposedly will frame Weiland’s battle with addiction in the context of a love story and the multiple comebacks that dotted his rock ‘n’ roll career before his death in 2015. “It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him — the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin wrote in a statement. Erwin’s recent credits include the psychological thriller Blink. She and Anne Beagan recently started Dark Pictures with a focus on true stories.

