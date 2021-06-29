Big Red Machine – “Latter Days” (Feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

Dessner has been hinting at a new Big Red Machine album since before folklore became public knowledge, talking it up as a more guest-heavy affair. For almost a year now, a lot of us have been wondering whether Swift would be one of those guests. Well, she is. On not one but two songs. Taylor Swift, welcome to the 37d03d artist collective.

Out in August, the new How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? also features a noteworthy cast of 37d03d pals including Sharon Van Etten, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Ilsey, Naaem, Lisa Hannigan, Shara Nova (aka My Brightest Diamond), La Force, Ben Howard, This Is The Kit, and Bonny Light Horseman’s Anaïs Mitchell, who is on opener and lead single “Latter Days” plus two more tracks. Hear that song below in a lyric video by Michael Brown.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Latter Days” (Feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

02 “Reese”

03 “Phoenix” (Feat. Fleet Foxes & Anaïs Mitchell)

04 “Birch” (Feat. Taylor Swift)

05 “Renegade” (Feat. Taylor Swift)

06 “The Ghost Of Cincinnati”

07 “Hoping Then”

08 “Mimi” (Feat. Ilsey)

09 “Easy To Sabotage” (Feat. Naeem)

10 “Hutch” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, & Shara Nova [My Brightest Diamond])

11 “8:22am” (Feat. La Force)

12 “Magnolia”

13 “June’s A River” (Feat. Ben Howard & This Is The Kit)

14 “Brycie”

15 “New Auburn” (Feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is out 8/27 on Jagjaguwar/37d03d. Pre-order it here.