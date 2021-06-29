One Step Closer – “Pringle Street”

Wilkes-Barre hardcore group One Step Closer recently signed to Run For Cover Records after some years of releasing vicious, memorable EPs like From Me To You and songs like “Lead To Gray.” Today, they’ve announced their debut full-length This Place You Know and released the lead single “Pringle Street.”

The three-minute track is a great mix of melodic hardcore and emo; it sounds like a song off Title Fight’s Shed or like one of Militarie Gun’s ferocious anthems. The yelled vocals are raspy yet perfectly intelligible: “Why does it feel like no one cares?/ Alone I’ll sit tonight and wonder/ If I sleep will this all just go away?”

Listen to “Pringle Street” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Feel So”

02 “Lead To Gray”

03 “Leave Me Behind”

04 “Home For The Night”

05 “Pringle Street”

06 “Hereafter”

07 “Time Spent, Too Long”

08 “Autumn”

09 “Chrysanthemum”

10 “As The City Sleeps”

This Place You Know is out 9/24 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.