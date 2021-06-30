The World According To Izzy True

Our Beautiful Baby World was written and composed during 2018 and 2019 in the band’s home base of Chicago, then recorded in February 2020 — right at the precipice of a brand new world. Izzy jokes that some songs felt bizarrely predictive, like in “A Thousand Years” where they confess, through breathy resignation, “I don’t wanna feel pain, I don’t wanna shed tears/ I don’t wanna hang out for a thousand years.” Suddenly, to their surprise and chagrin, no one was hanging out, shuttering inside and alone for months of lockdown. “Some things didn’t age well. It’s possible that everything is my fault, and I’ve spoken that into existence,” they plead. “Please, nobody sue me.”

As the world was crushed by tragedy, new ways of being sprouted from an increasingly claustrophobic hopelessness. People built mutual aid networks to compensate for an egregious absence of governmental assistance, and took to the streets with newfound time and renewed collective purpose. This album poked fun at a world order that was quickly disintegrating, and ambiguously accepted the reality of a future that would be harder to change. They’re resolute that the album “is about accepting the reality of things, even though they suck. It’s about not looking away from the burning pit of despair, just looking at it.” It’s not overwhelmingly optimistic, but it at least meets the future, offering a gentle political reframing for a realist outlook. They chose the title from a similar sense of bleak optimism: “I hope that the planet, and the human race, is young — and this is one stumbling block among many in the process of growth. It’s our beautiful, baby world — and it’s still learning.”

Izzy True songs tend to balance a tender verse and a heavier, fuller chorus, simple melodies coming together to unravel in an avalanche of guitar. In “New Fruit,” the new album’s lead single, Izzy sings about the world-altering experience of trying a new fruit. Building on steady riffs, careening guitar melodies and escalating drums, each moment of relief is punctuated by Izzy’s sweet voice, confessing earnestly, “There’s new fruit / I’ve never had before.” Like a rollercoaster, the band builds tension to let it go. Everything is full of wonder, peeling the layers on the mundane to see something more beautiful.

Izzy has fine arts training from the Art Institute Of Chicago, and illustration has long been as much a part of the Izzy True extended universe as songwriting. They channel their boundless imagination into both the audio and visual realms — the weirder, the better — as a means of emotional catharsis and introspection. Izzy describes themself as a vessel: “There’s like someone else who lives in my brain who writes for me, and I’m just a printer, just a little demon printer. There’s a demon in hell photocopying pictures of his ass, I write that, and now I have a poem.”

In reality, they do all of their best work by removing themselves from the process. “I draw a lot of pictures that I throw out,” they say. “Whatever I keep has this resonance that feels detached from my humanity.” But like every musician, their songs are coming from their personal experience. “I [also] write from this cartoonish oversimplification or amplification of whatever I’m feeling that feels easier to approach,” Izzy continues. “The more alien I can make something from myself, the more comfortable I am looking at it and engaging with it. Something can be sincerely felt, but if I don’t look at it sideways, it would be too much for me.”

This roundabout approach to communication — beating around the bush, speaking through metaphor and imaginary characters — defines their music and their worldview. Language can be a straight line to reach a point, or it can be a spatial conversation, meandering and expansive. They explain, “What I enjoy the most about writing lyrics, is that you can use language the same way you can use an abstraction. There’s a direct way you can use a sentence like ‘I’m upset’ and also, there are ways you can climb all over the words, flip them upside down and see them differently.”

Language offers a natural sphere for world-building, reflected in Izzy’s poetic, eccentric lyrics as well as their lived experience of gender. Historically, the English language has enforced strict gender rules, demanding that people are identified and divided by the binary — but as more pronouns are recognized, that’s changing. Izzy says, “It’s a concept that I’ve taken to heart in an extreme way, because my gender identity is largely informed by a linguistic shift — or that’s at least how it’s held and represented in the world outside of myself.” They reflect that when they first came out as nonbinary six years ago, it was a political statement as much as a personal one, compelled both by the dysphoria they experienced since they were a child, as well as a rejection of a system they deemed oppressive.

Trans identity is ultimately a personal declaration mediated through a sometimes-hostile public world, and pronouns are the necessary intermediary — even if language is just the beginning. Izzy says, “There’s often a straight line to communicate something — if there isn’t a straight line, you can have fun building it. Imagine a floating strip of road, you can go around it, but when you need a new path, you can build the linguistic scaffolding out. That’s something I was doing with images and words long before I knew why. In a lot of ways, you’re speaking something into reality.”

Between Izzy’s uncertain conversational rhythm and their self-assured singing is the dissonance they’ve alluded to in every part of their creative process. There is Izzy breathily singing the verse and Izzy shredding on their electric guitar. There is Izzy speaking with you, endearingly uncertain, acquiescently pulling the words out from their head to meet my questions — and then there’s Izzy, the demon printer, shouting into the mic with all the conviction of their imaginary characters. Between them, there is the portal of language. “Words are magic,” they say — so is Izzy True.