Electric Six – “Yah Mo B There” (James Ingram & Michael McDonald Cover)

New Music June 29, 2021 12:26 PM By Peter Helman

Remember Electric Six? They’re pretty hard to forget — if you’ve ever seen the music videos for their 2003 hits “Danger! High Voltage” and “Gay Bar,” they’re likely seared into your memory forever. But you might be surprised to learn that Electric Six are, in fact, still around, and have actually been releasing music regularly this whole time. They put out their 17th studio LP in 2018, and BrooklynVegan reports that they’ve just announced a new one: a covers album.

On the upcoming Streets Of Gold, out next month, the ridiculously over-the-top rock outfit take on songs by INXS, Fleetwood Mac, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Talking Heads, KISS, and more. (“We did not cover The Vaccines,” E6 say, “though we concede they are uniquely positioned for this moment.”) The album also includes new versions of “Danger! High Voltage” and “Gay Bar.”

Today, Electric Six are sharing a cover of James Ingram and Michael McDonald’s 1983 hit “Yah Mo B There,” which comes with a music video directed by Tom Nahas and Tom Lehrer. Watch and listen to their rendition (alongside the original) and check out Streets Of Gold‘s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Don’t Change” (INXS Cover)
02 “Click Your Fingers Applauding The Play” (Roky Erickson Cover)
03 “Little Lies” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)
04 “That’s Entertainment” (The Jam Cover)
05 “Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale” (Love Cover)
06 “Slippery People” (Talking Heads Cover)
07 “Hey” (Pixies Cover)
08 “No More Mr. Nice Guy” (Alice Cooper Cover)
09 “Strutter” (KISS Cover)
10 “Under The God” (Tin Machine Cover)
11 “Yah Mo B There” (James Ingram & Michael McDonald Cover)
12 “Danger! High Voltage” (Bonus Track)
13 “Gay Bar” (Bonus Track)

Streets Of Gold is out 7/30 via Cleopatra. Pre-order it here.

