My Idea – “Stay Away Still” & “That’s My Idea”

Lily Konigsberg is one-third of Palberta and makes plenty of exciting music on her own, a lot of which was compiled into a highlights collection earlier this year. Nate Amos is one-half of Water From Your Eyes, who have an album out next month. Together, Konigsberg and Amos make up the new band My Idea, who are releasing their debut EP at the end of July. Today, they’re unveiling the project with a double single featuring two new songs, “Stay Away Still” and “That’s My Idea.” The first is a dizzying earworm, filled with needling guitars and a tumbling chorus; the second is dreamier and more meditative. Both are wonderfully alluring. Check out a video for the tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Can’t Dance”

02 “Birthday”

03 “Keep Lying To Me”

04 “Stay Away Still”

05 “That’s My Idea”

The That’s My Idea EP is out 7/30 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.