Noun (Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster) – “In The Shade”

In the last few years, Marissa Paternoster has lead Screaming Females through their latest album All At Once, and released the band’s rarities collection Singles Too. Now she’s back with her project Noun. Today, she announced a new EP called In The Shade. It features three tracks and it’ll be out this summer via State Champion Records.

Along with the announcement, Paternoster shared the EP’s title track. It comes with a video directed by Dawn Riddle. Here’s what Riddle had to say about it:

Marissa asked me to make this video with only this guidance: Do whatever you want. And obviously, like most of us, what I want is to see a life-size Bart Simpson going through his quotidian existence. So here we see Bart, filled with bad boy energy, stifled by Springfield’s suburban confines. He longs to be in the thick of the action, to grind bigger and better curbs, to feed his shorts to the world. But alas, he is still just a kid. The video follows his day, from solitary malaise, to hopeful kickdancing, to reflection both external and internal. As we watch the video we realize that we have all been Bart at some point in our lives. And understand that eventually we shall be Bart again. Ashes to ashes. Dust to dust. Bart to Bart. Amen.

Check it out below.