King Woman – “Psychic Wound”

Last month, King Woman announced their sophomore album, Celestial Blues, with the massive lead single “Morning Star,” which topped our best songs of the week list when it came out. Today, the Kris Esfandiari-led project is sharing a new song called “Psychic Wound,” a heaving and gloomy expulsion that centers Esfandiari’s cratered-out voice. “[It’s] about paying the price for eating forbidden fruit,” she said in a statement. “When desire turns into obsession it can keep you longer than you intended to stay and nearly destroy your sanity.” Watch a video for it below.

Celestial Blues is out 7/30 via Relapse.